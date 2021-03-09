Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,232 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 1.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $17.91 on Tuesday, reaching $223.96. 71,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,702. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average is $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

