SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 10.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price shot up 10.9% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $260.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $229.99 and last traded at $228.47. 5,929,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 4,403,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.05.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.99.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

