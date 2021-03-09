Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.80. 632,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 428,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.95.
About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.