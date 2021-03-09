Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.80. 632,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 428,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

