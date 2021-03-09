Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

