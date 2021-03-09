Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Up 10.1%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.20. 11,166,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 25,081,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several research firms recently commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

