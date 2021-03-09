SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPNE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $493.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,199,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,917,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,532,000 after purchasing an additional 623,357 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 491,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

