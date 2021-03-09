SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 24,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 1.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,373,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,944,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $122.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,499 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

