SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 40,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

