SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 1.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 902.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $364.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.45, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,654 shares of company stock worth $26,380,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

