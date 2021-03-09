SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 11,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,225,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,701,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,370,000 after purchasing an additional 895,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

