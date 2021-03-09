SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys New Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of MRVL opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

