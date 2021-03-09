SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

Shares of CMI opened at $265.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.74 and its 200-day moving average is $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $268.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

