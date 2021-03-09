SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 101,000 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 84.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 86.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Marriott International by 188.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,393 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $146.92 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.21 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.05.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

