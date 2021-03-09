SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $516.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.21. The firm has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

