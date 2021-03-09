SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,079,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

