SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $189.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

