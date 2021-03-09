SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

ADI opened at $148.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold a total of 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

