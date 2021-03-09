SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $14.18 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

