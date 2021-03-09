SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $14.85 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,340,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,804,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,093,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,168.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.