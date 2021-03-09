SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $16.54 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 108,127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

NYSE KKR opened at $46.90 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.