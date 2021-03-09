SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $17.01 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 173,000 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $1,248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,796 shares of company stock worth $8,993,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

Shares of NXPI opened at $180.90 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $200.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

