SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $54.95 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $264.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

