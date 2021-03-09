SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $54.95 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Facebook stock opened at $264.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
