SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $7.70 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $98.02 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

