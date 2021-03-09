SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $10.29 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 534,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 321,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,664,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,463,000 after buying an additional 609,051 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $26.15 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.