SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $8.92 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,325,000 after acquiring an additional 74,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $182.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $199.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.