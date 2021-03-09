SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for about 2.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Boston Properties worth $35,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,769.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,442.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of BXP opened at $102.26 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $134.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.