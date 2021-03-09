SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $5.86 Million Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,643,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,670,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Shares of PDD opened at $156.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.26.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.