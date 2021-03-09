SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NIO by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in NIO by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

