SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases 31,000 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $82.21 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.