SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases 49,873 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,934,000 after buying an additional 101,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

