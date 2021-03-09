SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases 97,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 126.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average is $205.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

