SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

