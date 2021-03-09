SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 149,421 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,421 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $119.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

