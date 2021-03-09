SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 301,235 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,235 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 3.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Palantir Technologies worth $51,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,676,652.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

