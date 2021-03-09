SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $10.41 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $116,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.71 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

