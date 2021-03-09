SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $11.64 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,058 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

