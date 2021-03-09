SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $21.10 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 309,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,102,000. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 197,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

TJX stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

