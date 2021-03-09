SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $8.63 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

