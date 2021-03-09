SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000.

WISH stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

