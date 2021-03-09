SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 41.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 868,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 253,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,384,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.