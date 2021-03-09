SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $702.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $718.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

