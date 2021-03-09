SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEAS. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.10 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,745,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

