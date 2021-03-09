SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $65.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of SEAS opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $17,745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,992,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

