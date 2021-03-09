SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares were down 5.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $49.21 and last traded at $49.27. Approximately 1,381,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,241,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

Specifically, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,717 shares of company stock worth $1,076,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

