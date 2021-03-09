Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Cap of $213.45 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $213.45 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00005627 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00436059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.39 or 0.05834407 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,712,659 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.