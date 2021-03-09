SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) & My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Head to Head Survey

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get My Size alerts:

My Size has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares My Size and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -3,326.90% -206.80% -132.10% SecureWorks -3.12% 0.43% 0.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of SecureWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares My Size and SecureWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $60,000.00 155.51 -$5.50 million N/A N/A SecureWorks $552.77 million 2.20 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -78.00

My Size has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SecureWorks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for My Size and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 SecureWorks 4 3 0 0 1.43

My Size presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.91%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than SecureWorks.

About My Size

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches by fortifying their cyber defenses, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.