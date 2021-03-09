Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and traded as high as $9.99. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 61,931 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

In related news, Director H. Craig Moody sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at $200,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $95,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Security National Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Security National Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Security National Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Security National Financial by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

