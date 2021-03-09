SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells $295,950.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEI Investments alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,109. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.