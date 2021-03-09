Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

SEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

NYSE:SEM opened at $33.90 on Monday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,904 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,918. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

