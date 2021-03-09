Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading 5.9% Higher

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.92. 1,513,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,199,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $423.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.